Here are the most-watched videos published by the Star Tribune in 2017.

BCA Video (10:15): Warning, graphic content: Police dashcam footage from officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car in the shooting death of Philando Castile was released by authorities today. Video (10:15): Warning, graphic content: Police dashcam footage from officer Jeronimo Yanez's squad car in the shooting death of Philando Castile was released by authorities today.

Andrew Krueger Video (03:43): In Duluth's Canal Park, large sections of the wooden boardwalk had been dislodged and tossed about by the waves. Video by Andrew Krueger, Duluth News Tribune. Video (03:43): In Duluth's Canal Park, large sections of the wooden boardwalk had been dislodged and tossed about by the waves. Video by Andrew Krueger, Duluth News Tribune.

Video (00:35): MnDOT cameras show a semitrailer truck hitting overhead lights as it drives through the Lowry Hill Tunnel. Video (00:35): MnDOT cameras show a semitrailer truck hitting overhead lights as it drives through the Lowry Hill Tunnel.

Video (02:38): Warning: Graphic content. Body camera footage shows Minneapolis police officer shooting two dogs in a residential backyard in North Minneapolis on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Video (02:38): Warning: Graphic content. Body camera footage shows Minneapolis police officer shooting two dogs in a residential backyard in North Minneapolis on Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Matt Gillmer Video (01:37): A crowd of people gathered in the IDS Crystal Court in downtown Minneapolis to sing the theme song to The Mary Tyler Moore Show and throw their hats in the air. Video (01:37): A crowd of people gathered in the IDS Crystal Court in downtown Minneapolis to sing the theme song to The Mary Tyler Moore Show and throw their hats in the air.

Mark Vancleave Video (02:46): Mikayla Holmgren demonstrates some dance moves for the camera at Bethel University. Video (02:46): Mikayla Holmgren demonstrates some dance moves for the camera at Bethel University.

The Uptake Video (02:29): Legislators immediately adjourned the gathering, and Dayton appeared to be seated upright and aware shortly after the incident occurred. Video (02:29): Legislators immediately adjourned the gathering, and Dayton appeared to be seated upright and aware shortly after the incident occurred.

Video (04:29): The explosion at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis led to a partial building collapse, killing a receptionist and leaving a janitor unaccounted for while injuring at least nine. Video (04:29): The explosion at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis led to a partial building collapse, killing a receptionist and leaving a janitor unaccounted for while injuring at least nine.

Video (05:18): [Warning: Contains graphic language.] Philando Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, is comforted by her daughter in the back of a police car after Castile was shot. Video (05:18): [Warning: Contains graphic language.] Philando Castile's girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds, is comforted by her daughter in the back of a police car after Castile was shot.

Mark Vancleave Video (01:00): Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar can make up to 3 million cookies a day at the State Fair. Video (01:00): Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar can make up to 3 million cookies a day at the State Fair.