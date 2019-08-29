What you need to know about Thursday’s Gophers football opener

8 p.m. vs. South Dakota State • TCF Bank Stadium • FS1, 107.9-FM

Opponent: The Jackrabbits went 10-3 last season and are ranked fourth in the preseason coaches poll for the FCS, one level below the Gophers.

Forecast: 68 degrees and clear at kickoff, according to Weather.com.

Crowd: Earlier this week, a Gophers spokesman said 46,553 tickets had been sold. TCF Bank Stadium’s capacity is 50,805.

What’s new? The athletic department has invited fans with a ticket to enter Gate A of the stadium, between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m., for the “Gameday Gopher Hour” on the stadium’s West Plaza, for discounted prices on hot dogs ($2), popcorn ($4), beer ($5) and wine ($6). … New concession items include a cheese curd burger, chicken tender grilled cheese, sidewinder fry nachos, foot long mac & cheese dog, a burrito bowl, and “Elite” chicken tenders.