Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals
What: The 17th of 24 stops on the National Hot Rod Association circuit.
Where: Brainerd International Raceway.
When: Thursday-Saturday qualifying, Sunday finals. Eliminations begin Sunday at 11 a.m.
TV: FS1 (live 1-5 p.m. Sunday).
2017 winners: Leah Pritchett (Top Fuel), Alexis DeJoria (Funny Car), Tanner Gray (Pro Stock), Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle).
Top fuel points leaders: 1. Steve Torrence, 1,251; 2. Tony Schumacher, 1,090; 3. Clay Millican, 1,084; 4. Pritchett, 1,083; 5. Doug Kalitta, 995
Funny car points leaders: 1. Courtney Force, 1,300; 2. Ron Capps, 1,146; 3. Robert Hight, 1,085; 4. Matt Hagan, 1,064; 5. Jack Beckman, 999
Pro stock points leaders: 1. Greg Anderson, 1,189; 2. Gray, 1,147; 3. Erica Enders, 1,082; 4. Vincent Nobile, 1,052; 5. Jeg Coughlin Jr., 1,020
Pro stock motorcycle points leaders: 1. Andrew Hines, 687; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 651; 3. LE Tonglet, 609; 4. Hector Arana Jr., 562; 5. Savoie, 534
Website: brainerdraceway.com
