What to watch for in Minnesota's legislative races this year

Republicans enter next week's midterm election with advantages in Minnesota's legislative chambers. But historical patterns — and a Star Tribune analysis — suggest defending those majorities may prove difficult, particularly in the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Control of the Legislature tends to blow with the up-ballot winds, due in large part to a couple dozen swing seats in greater Minnesota and the Twin Cities suburbs.

During presidential election years, the winner's party routinely has captured majorities in the Minnesota Legislature — only to lose them during midterm election years, due in part to voter backlash.

Control of the Minnesota House routinely changes hands The party of the incumbent president often loses seats during midterm election years.

This gives hope to Democrats, as November's midterm could be positioned to follow past trends. The DFL only needs to flip 11 seats from GOP control to retake the House.

An unusual but critical special election in the Minnesota Senate will also determine control of that chamber, which has been split evenly between parties since earlier this year. Republican Jeff Howe and DFL candidate Joe Perske are facing off in that St. Cloud-area race, which is in a district that historically has leaned Republican.

The Star Tribune has analyzed these races and isolated which legislative contests to watch most closely on Election Night.