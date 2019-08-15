North Loopers who have been patiently waiting for their own food hall, Graze Provisions + Libations (520 4th St. N., Mpls., grazenorthloop.com) will have to wait a little longer.

Originally scheduled to open last week, it’s now set to debut Sept. 6. The delay is due to street construction in the neighborhood.

But there’s a mouthwatering vendor lineup to look forward to, with tastes of soul food, ramen and a giant “megadilla.”

Graze’s inaugural tenants are:

MidNord Empanadas & Churros, a food truck serving Spanish-style empanadas with Minnesota twists, including a mac-and-cheese and a buffalo chicken flavor.

Soul Bowl, chef Gerard Klass's customizable bowls of soul food, Caribbean and barbecue. Top a base of rice or potatoes with D'Angelo candied yams or Snoop Dogg smoked chicken.

Flagsmash, a former taco truck that stuffs global flavors into its tortillas. Think smoked jerk chicken and pineapple curry jackfruit. And that "megadilla" we mentioned earlier? This is where you'll find that meal for two.

Lu’s Restaurant, the beloved bánh mì shop and food truck offering French-Vietnamese sandwiches and bowls.

CARBON, Maryland style coal-fired pit beef and "Boardwalk fries" topped with Old Bay seasoning and malt vinegar from the folks behind Gastrotruck.

FishBowl Poke and Ramen Kazama, dual offerings from the same proprietor include Hawaiian-style fish-and-rice bowls and Japanese noodle soup.

Honey & Rye Bakehouse, St. Louis Park's maker of breads, cakes, pastries and seasonal pies.