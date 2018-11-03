Bargain shoppers will feast on plenty of deals this month. November brings Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Here are the categories to buy — and a couple to skip — over the next few weeks to get the most for your money.

Buy: Electronics. Electronics take center stage in November. Big-box stores stuff the pages of their Black Friday ads with markdowns on TVs, tablets, laptops, gaming systems, smartwatches, smartphones and more. You could save hundreds of dollars.

Accordingly, shoppers should be patient and wait until Black Friday, Nov. 23, to make an electronics purchase. Some major retailers will kick off their Black Friday deals a day early. If you don’t want to brave the crowds that can turn out at many retailers, you can do your discount shopping online.

Skip: Bedding and linens. January is just around the corner, and it’s your best bet for a deal on bedding and linens. Stores promote bedding discounts, called “white sales,” at the beginning of each year as a way to bring shoppers into their home departments.

In past years, bedding basics were slashed by 50 percent or more at retailers like Sears and Overstock. We expect similar levels of savings again in 2019.

Buy: Vacuums. Aside from spring-cleaning season, November might be the best time to add a new vacuum cleaner to your closet. Last year, Walmart had vacuums from Dyson, Shark, Bissell, Hoover and more on sale during its Black Friday event. Department store Kohl’s took 25 to 60 percent off select floor care styles. Expect these sweeping sales to land at the end of the month.

Skip: Winter products. The first day of winter is fast approaching. Dec. 21 will mark a change in seasons, but retailers are already gearing up for the cold months by releasing winter apparel and sporting equipment early, usually at full price.

Similarly, Christmas decorations now adorning store displays are more expensive when they first hit shelves than when they are on their way out the door. Consider reserving your seasonal purchases until near Christmas, or even after.

Shop: Black Friday, Cyber Monday sales.

November is perhaps best known, at least when it comes to retail, for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, two of the biggest shopping days of the year. This year, Black Friday is on Nov. 23, and Cyber Monday is on Nov. 26.

If you are planning a major purchase such as a refrigerator or computer, hold off until the end of the month. Major retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart and Amazon usually release Black Friday advertisements in the days or weeks before the shopping event to announce their upcoming deals and doorbusters, so you can plan your shopping accordingly.

Bonus: Veterans Day. Black Friday isn’t the only shopping holiday this month. Veterans Day traditionally delivers military-specific discounts at retailers and restaurants to salute members of the armed forces, but savings often extend to everyday shoppers as well. A variety of popular stores usually host patriotic promotions, including J.C. Penney and Macy’s.

This year, Veterans Day is on Sunday, Nov. 11, but sales will likely last throughout the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 12.

Courtney Jespersen is a writer at NerdWallet. E-mail: courtney@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @CourtneyNerd