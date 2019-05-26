What’s open and closed on Memorial Day

Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. TCF traditional branches and in-store branches (Cub) will be closed. Wells Fargo in-store and traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be open. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major stores will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and the Metro Blue & Green lines will follow Sunday/holiday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow weekend/holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go to metrotransit.org. The Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have limited service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will not have service. Call Metro Mobility for service. Northstar will have special service on Memorial Day for the Minnesota Twins game at Target Field that begins at 6:10 p.m.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.