Post offices: Closed. No regular mail service.

Banks: All Bremer Bank branches will be closed. TCF traditional branches are closed, and in-store branches (Cub) will be open limited hours. Call for hours. Wells Fargo traditional branches will be closed. U.S. Bank traditional branches will be closed and branches in Byerlys stores will be open limited hours. Call for hours.

Groceries: Many major supermarkets will be open. Call for hours.

Malls: Many stores will be open. Call for hours.

Mass transit: Metro Transit buses and Metro Blue and Green lines will follow holiday/Sunday schedules. The Metro Red Line will follow weekend/holiday schedules. For route information, call 612-373-3333 or go tometrotransit.org. Minnesota Valley Transit Authority will have limited service. Maple Grove Transit, Plymouth Metrolink and SouthWest Transit will have no regular service. Call Metro Mobility for service. There is no Northstar service. For the State Fair, 20 express bus lots are serviced by Metro Transit, Minnesota Valley Transit Authority, Maple Grove Transit and SouthWest Transit. Visit metrotransit.org/statefair for more information about Express Bus service, regular bus routes and how to purchase bus tickets.

Parking meters: Will not be enforced in Minneapolis and St. Paul. The University of Minnesota will not enforce meters unless noted on the meter. Minneapolis parks will enforce meters unless noted on the meter.

Schools: Public schools and the University of Minnesota will be closed.

Libraries: Libraries will be closed.

Public agencies: Local, state and federal offices will be closed.

