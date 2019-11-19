Here's a look at the Vikings' remaining schedule after the bye:

• At Seattle, Dec. 2: The Vikings lost a Monday night game at CenturyLink Field last year, then fired offensive coordinator John DeFilippo.

• Detroit, Dec. 8: The Lions are using backup QB Jeff Driskell; the Vikings are 1-2 facing backups (Chase Daniel, Matt Moore, Brandon Allen) this season.

• At L.A. Chargers, Dec. 15: Another Sunday night game for Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to improve his prime time record.

• Green Bay, Dec. 23: A Monday night matchup at U.S. Bank Stadium; will the NFC North title be at stake?

• Chicago, Dec. 29: Last season ended with a clunker at home against the Bears.