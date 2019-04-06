And then there were two! Here’s a roundup of the news and events for locals and visitors alike ahead of the NCAA title game Monday evening.

Today’s top stories Moments of truth propeled Virginia, Texas Tech into Final Four finale: The conversation will focus on defense, as it should, because the two teams that made it to the final Monday of the college basketball season offer no ambiguity about their identity. Virginia and Texas Tech stand on common ground in that regard. They play tough, relentless, suffocating defense. Both earned a spot in the national championship game by treating opposing offenses like a dog treats a chew toy. Here’s what you need to know about the schools. NCAA fans either jubilant or looking for a way out of Minneapolis: The streets of Minneapolis were paved with joy and heartbreak on Sunday. And some raindrops too. Fans of Michigan State and Auburn were looking for ways to get out of town, while Virginia and Texas Tech fans celebrated. Izzo defends Big 10 after another Final Four chance slips away: It’s now 19 years and counting since a Big Ten team won an NCAA men’s basketball title. Tom Izzo’s Michigan State team last won one in 2000. Izzo’s Spartans lost 61-51 to Texas Tech on Saturday night. Afterward, a man who has reached the Final Four eight times was asked about the state of the conference now that one more year without a championship has gone by.