R-E-S-P-E-C-T

“Rise Up: Songs of the Women’s Movement” revisits a lot of catchy tunes, including Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” and Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive,” but the filmmakers cram too many hits onto the playlist, giving short shrift to the artists and their groundbreaking songs. The documentary should have either been more selective or stretched well beyond a 50-minute running time.

8:30 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Friday, TPT, Ch. 2

Outkasts

Something tells me Jason Segel watched “After Hours” a few dozen times while creating “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” a new series in which his sadsack character gets swept up in a peculiar, and occasionally perilous, scavenger hunt that forces him out of his shell. The former “How I Met Your Mother” star’s misadventures are lively enough, especially when Sally Field and a very good Andre Benjamin join in, but early episodes could use a lot more of the dark humor that made Martin Scorsese’s 1985 film such a memorable thrill ride.

9 p.m. Sunday, AMC

Freeman

Temper tantrums

Few actors express exasperation better than “Sherlock” veteran Martin Freeman. In “Breeders,” his character’s frustrations are aimed at his children. There are some amusing scenarios that even the most patient parents will relate to, but the kids’ rather normal behaviors never deserve Dad’s eruptions and the sitcom suffers as a result. The person who really has good reasons to throw a fit is Daisy Haggard, whose comic talents are wasted as the wife whose main responsibility is trying to keep her TV husband’s temper on simmer.

9 p.m. Monday, FX

Clever like a Fox

In “Better Things,” Sam Fox (Pamela Adlon) has pretty much removed herself from the dating pool, freeing up the sitcom to focus on what it does best: exploring the joys and jolts in female bonding. Adlon, who directs every episode, shows off her sophisticated tastes with loving shots of paintings from her personal collection and a tear-inducing cover of Tom Waits’ “Martha.” But the emphasis in this fourth season is clearly on the rocky — and sometimes raunchy — relationship with her three daughters. In one episode, Mom and her oldest end up calling each other the most vulgar name imaginable, then dissolving into fits of laughter. You will, too.

9 p.m. Thursday, FX

Craft services

The new reality competition series “Shop Class” celebrates teens who would rather sport safety goggles than shoulder pads. The kids have a ball designing golf holes and little libraries, but the “action” is so wooden, you find yourself looking forward to host Justin Long’s next pun. Disney Studios use the pockets of downtime to hawk the amusement parks, a device that’s utilized throughout its new streaming service’s lineup.

Now streaming on Disney Plus

Neal Justin





