Big Macs

“McMillion$” may be about how the mob manipulated the McDonald’s Monopoly game in the 1990s, but the docuseries focuses so much on the fun the good guys have investigating the case, it might as well be a recruitment tool for the FBI. Matthew McConaughey was born to play motormouth agent Doug Mathews, a Hamburglar’s worst enemy.

9 p.m. Monday, HBO

Life is but a dream

“Katy Keene,” sort of a spinoff of “Riverdale,” may be a dream for those into high fashion, fairy-tale romances and bare-chested hunks, but it’ll be a snoozefest for everyone else. The show tries to jazz things up with lots of music — a grown-up Josie gets a shot at a recording contract less than 24 hours after arriving in New York City — but the performances don’t hold a candle to the production numbers in Netflix’s “Soundtrack” and NBC’s “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

7 p.m. Thursday, WUCW, Ch. 23

Penny for their thoughts

In “Indebted,” a cheap-thrills sitcom about a retired couple who move in with their son, Fran Drescher keeps screeching, “Everyone’s tawking about it,” in hopes that it will be adopted as America’s latest catchphrase. It won’t be. At least “The Nanny” star maintains her Jersey accent throughout. The same can’t be said of TV husband Steven Weber, who must secretly be wishing somebody greenlights a “Wings” reboot. “Everybody Loves Raymond” already covered the war between parents and their adult kids with much richer results.

8:30 p.m. Thursday, KARE, Ch. 11

Sticky situation

“Briarpatch,” in which Rosario Dawson’s character is determined to avenge her sister’s death, wants to be mistaken for the latest Elmore Leonard adaptation, but the acting and dialogue isn’t quite kooky or crisp enough. The soundtrack, however, is killer. Sam Esmail, who created “Mr. Robot,” is one of the executive producers.

9 p.m. Thursday, USA

Copping an attitude

It’s great to have Edie Falco back on television, even if it’s in a rather standard procedural like “Tommy.” Her character, Los Angeles’ first female police chief, doesn’t have as many rough edges as her Emmy-winning parts in “The Sopranos” and “Nurse Jackie,” but she does display the kind of quick wit and intelligence you don’t normally see in network cop shows. Corbin Bernsen is terrific as the ousted commander who isn’t quite ready to admit there’s a new sheriff in town.

9 p.m. Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

Neal Justin