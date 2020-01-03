Irregular Joe

“McCarthy” couldn’t be interpreted as a sympathetic portrait of the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy, but this “American Experience” documentary incorporates a few surprises, including how the Wisconsin senator could be charming, even to those he ravaged during his anti-communism campaign, and how alcoholism played a role in his public demise. Neither revelation, however, will convince you that his crusade had any sense of decency.

8 p.m. Monday, TPT, Ch. 2

Ear candy

Just when you thought network TV could no longer make us breathless, along comes “Zooey’s Extraordinary Playlist.” In this wholly original series, Jane Levy — an actress with the look and pluck of Emma Stone — suddenly finds herself blessed (or cursed) with the ability to hear tunes rolling around in other people’s heads. The elaborate dance numbers to “I’ve Got the Music in Me” and “I Think I Love You” are sheer delights. So is everything else.

9 p.m. Tuesday, KARE, Ch. 11

Home alone

The reboot of “Party of Five” switches locations from San Francisco to Los Angeles, where the kids must fend for themselves when their Mexican-born parents are deported. It’s a smart and topical concept, although you might suspect that the gorgeous young cast would do just fine financially if they sold the family restaurant and went into modeling.

8 p.m. Wednesday, Freeform

Neal Justin





