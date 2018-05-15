Mosaic Co., one of Minnesota’s 17 Fortune 500 companies, announced Monday that it will move its headquaters to Florida. Considering its size — about $7.4 billion in revenue last year — the company has a relatively low-profile in its soon-to-be-former home state. Here’s what you need to know about the company and its Minnesota history.

What does Mosaic do?

Mosaic is one of the world’s largest fertilizer companies. It mines potash and phosphate and processes those minerals into crop nutrients. Its largest potash operations are in Saskatchewan; its biggest phosphate mines are in south-central Florida.

How many Minnesota workers will the corporate relocation affect?

While its corporate headquarters are in Minnesota, the company employs far more people in Florida. Mosaic has whittled its corporate head count from 300 to about 150 in the last four years. The company is not yet providing details on the impact this will have on its headquarters workers. The majority of Mosaic’s workforce is in its potash and phosphate mines, which produce minerals for fertilizer.

Why is it moving?

The company cites a number of reasons for moving to Florida. It operates a labor-intensive business and all its physical processing facilities are outside of Minnesota. Mosaic has about 3,600 workers, primarily mining and processing jobs, in Florida. As a result of corporate layoffs, Mosaic has too much unused office space in Minnesota and Florida, the company said. The move will consolidate these functions under one roof and save money on real estate expenses.

In 2014, Mosaic bought Archer Daniels Midland Co.’s fertilizer distribution business in Brazil and Paraguay for $350 million. Earlier this year, it completed the purchase of Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes for about $2.5 billion, its largest acquistion ever. A corporate headquarters in Florida gets leaders closer to its growing business in South America.

How big is the company?

It ranked No. 377 on the Fortune 500 list in 2017. It has about 15,800 employees worldwide, according to its federal filings.

When did the company start?

Mosaic is a youngster in the world of Fortune 500 companies. Minnetonka-based Cargill, one of the world’s largest privately held companies, spun off its fertilizer operations in 2004 to create Mosaic, but held onto a majority share. In 2011, Cargill divested its shares to free up cash for a Cargill family philanthropic effort without going public itself.

It seems like Minnesota has lost a lot of corporations recently. Is that true?

Since 2000, Minnesota has lost four companies from the Fortune 500 list through mergers and acquisitions. Eagan-based Northwest Airlines was acquired by Delta Air Lines in 2009. The St. Paul Companies merged with Travelers in 2004 and then moved several years later. Nash Finch was acquired by Michigan-based Spartan Stores in 2013. And in 2016, St. Jude Medical was acquired by Abbott Laboratories, though the local employment count has remained stable.

But other Minnesota companies — Ameriprise, Thrivent, Xcel Energy, CH Robinson, Ecolab, Land O’Lakes and Patterson — have grown onto the list since 2000.

Minnesota had 13 Fortune 500 companies in 2000. Even with Mosaic’s departure, the state will have a net gain with 16 still on the list.

The state has lost headquarters recently for up-and-coming corporations Valspar (acquired by Sherwin Williams in 2017) and G&K Services (acquired by Cintas in 2017).

Staff writer Patrick Kennedy contributed to this report.