In 1995, a group of boating enthusiasts set out to give young people an opportunity to learn teamwork while developing the social and emotional skills required to complete a project.

Since then Urban Boatbuilders has been doing just that, building confidence and changing lives through their projects and programs.

Their Untapped Potential event brought the community to their St. Paul facility to enjoy food trucks and brews around the campfire while funding the work of Urban Boatbuilders.