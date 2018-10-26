In 1995, a group of boating enthusiasts set out to give young people an opportunity to learn teamwork while developing the social and emotional skills required to complete a project.
Since then Urban Boatbuilders has been doing just that, building confidence and changing lives through their projects and programs.
Their Untapped Potential event brought the community to their St. Paul facility to enjoy food trucks and brews around the campfire while funding the work of Urban Boatbuilders.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Authorities: Mexican man illegally voted in Texas for years
An official says a Mexican national who has been living in the San Antonio area for decades under a stolen identity voted regularly during that time, including in the 2016 election.
Variety
Deaths of 2 who fell from Yosemite ledge under investigation
The deaths of two people who fell from a popular Yosemite National Park overlook were being investigated Friday by park officials who were still working to recover the bodies.
Stage & Arts
Giant heroin spoon left outside Massachusetts Statehouse
A giant heroin spoon sculpture that was placed outside a drugmaker's Connecticut headquarters last summer to protest the opioid overdose crisis is now in Boston.
National
The Latest: Military working out border deployment details
The Latest on the Trump administrations plan to send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):
Stage & Arts
Twin Cities audiences have rare chance to see Italian puppet-master
Mimmo Cuticchio practices an ancient art with the same roots as the singing storytellers of Sicily and in the troubadours.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.