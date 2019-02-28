WeWork plans to open its third office in Minneapolis in the still-under-construction Nordic building in the North Loop less than three years after the coworking company first moved into the city.

The 60,000 square feet of offices at the Nordic, which is being built in a parking lot south of Washington Avenue between N. 8th and N. 7th avenues, will bring WeWork's local space to more than 200,000 square feet throughout the city.

"Since opening our first location in 2017, Minneapolis has welcomed WeWork with open arms," said Megan Dodds, WeWork's Midwest general manager, in a statement.

In the fall of 2017, New York-based WeWork first opened shared, coworking offices for short-term tenants in the Capella Tower in downtown. Last December, WeWork became the anchor of the new MoZaic East building in Uptown as its offices took up little more than half the building with the help of major tenant Syngenta Seeds Inc.

WeWork is just one component of the Nordic, a mixed-use site under development by United Properties. WeWork will occupy floors five through seven at the 10-story, 200,000-square-foot building. There will also be additional office space, 44 apartments and a public plaza.

"We are confident WeWork's unique community-building amenities like common areas, professional and social events, and access to their global network, will appeal to North Loop residents and be a great addition to The Nordic," said Gordy Stofer, vice president of development for United Properties, in a statement.

Emily Nicoll and Brandon Megal of CBRE represented WeWork in the negotiations and Tom Tracy, Katie Tufford and Peter Fitzgerald of Cushman & Wakefield represented United Properties.

Coworking offices continue to grow in the Twin Cities as more national companies have moved into the market in recent years and local providers have expanded their footprints.

