Coworking company WeWork will test a suite of enhanced services for early-stage startups at its Uptown location in Minneapolis, the first such “lab” for the company in the Midwest.

WeWork Labs provides startup-focused curriculum, mentorship and other services to guide entrepreneurs through the early stages of building a business, the company said.

Last year, WeWork Labs launched in larger cities within the United States such as New York City and Washington D.C. as well as cities outside the country.

“This city has quickly become a growing hub for innovation, welcoming early-stage startups working on impactful ideas and large corporations seeking to collaborate and innovate,” said Bailey Dodds, expansion director for North America for WeWork Labs, in a statement. “By leveraging our global platform, we have the unique opportunity to connect Minneapolis entrepreneurs with the resources and opportunities they need to succeed, while also facilitating interactions between startups and larger corporates.”

WeWork Labs offers several added features to the typical WeWork membership such as investor introductions, pitch nights and weekly events and workshops exclusive for WeWork Labs participants.

Membership starts in March and is priced at $425 a month. A similar type of dedicated desk in Minneapolis at WeWork costs about $370 a month without the special staff and other services.

In December, WeWork opened its second Minneapolis location in the new MoZaic East building in Uptown.

Coworking continues to grow within the Twin Cities with multiple offices opening within recent years.