A driver in western Wisconsin died after crashing into trees, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday south of Menomonie and also left a passenger injured, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
The car was heading south in the 3700 block of 420th Street, went off the road at a curve and crashed into trees, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Emergency responders declared the driver dead at the scene and took his passenger to a hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.
Authorities have yet to identify either of the car’s occupants.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Milwaukee officer shot and wounded, suspect takes own life
A Milwaukee police officer was shot and wounded during a pursuit early Tuesday and the suspected gunman later took his own life, authorities said.
East Metro
Ramsey County to sell naming rights to expanding Vadnais Heights sports complex
Ramsey County Board to vote on sale of Vadnais Sports Center's naming rights
Variety
Woman accused of lying about cancer pleads not guilty
An Iowa woman accused of lying about a cancer diagnosis so she could collect donations has pleaded not guilty.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis orders shutdown of mushroom farm for code violations
Minneapolis gave farm a month to cease operations after finding it violated its zoning, its owner says.
South Metro
South St. Paul revokes rental licenses of problem owner, allows two others another chance
South St. Paul council grants other owners provisional agreements.