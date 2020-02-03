A driver in western Wisconsin died after crashing into trees, authorities said Monday.

The wreck occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday south of Menomonie and also left a passenger injured, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.

The car was heading south in the 3700 block of 420th Street, went off the road at a curve and crashed into trees, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Emergency responders declared the driver dead at the scene and took his passenger to a hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.

Authorities have yet to identify either of the car’s occupants.