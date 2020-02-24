Q: What can you tell me about a show called “Have Gun — Will Travel”? The actor’s name was Boone.

A: That was Richard Boone, who starred as the erudite, dapper gun-for-hire Paladin in the CBS western that was aired from 1957 to 1963. It was among the five most popular shows in prime time for most of its run, and much of the credit has to go to Boone. According to “Total Television,” he directed several episodes and had both script and casting approval. Writers on the show included Gene Roddenberry, later famous as creator of the original “Star Trek.” Guitarist Duane Eddy even managed a Top-40 hit with his version of the theme song.

Acting not always ‘Paradise’

Q: What happened to the show “Adventures in Paradise”? The actor was named Adam Troy, I think.

A: Adam Troy was the character played by Gardner McKay (1932-2001) on the drama, which aired on ABC from 1959 to 1962. McKay’s character was “the captain of a freelance schooner plying the South Pacific in search of passengers, cargo and adventure,” says “The Complete Directory to Prime Time Network and Cable TV Shows.” James A. Michener created the series. An article noted that McKay became a “TV heartthrob” through the show, but did not long for that sort of celebrity. In McKay’s obituary, the New York Times reported he abandoned acting after “Paradise” to focus on travel and writing.

