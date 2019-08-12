A truck rolled over on westbound Hwy. 55 in Inver Grove Heights on Monday morning, and at least one person died in the crash, the State Patrol said.

Authorities closed the westbound lanes at Hwy. 52 shortly after the crash, which occurred about 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted onto northbound Hwy. 52.

The westbound lanes are expected to be closed for the next few hours, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.

Few details were immediately available, but emergency dispatch audio indicated a crash reconstruction team was called to the crash scene at Hwy. 55 and Argenta Trail.

The State Patrol was advising motorists to avoid the area and to find alternate routes.