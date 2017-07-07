The West St. Paul Police Department says it has received scores of complaints and death threats after a video was posted on YouTube this week showing an officer trying to arrest a man who refused to show ID.

The 8 minute and 40 second video clip posted by the man who goes by “Cosmic Hustle” shows the interaction that took place outside an apartment building on June 7. The officer, who believed the man had an active arrest warrant, approached and asked the man to identify himself. The man refused; he was arrested and subsequently released at the scene. The next day, the man was charged with obstructing the legal process and possession of drug paraphernalia, the police department said.

In the video viewed more than 7,300 times since it was posted Tuesday, the man claimed he was illegally detained and harassed by police for riding his bicycle on the sidewalk.

“This officer came and harassed me for no reason,” the man says in the video. “I do not need an ID to be on the sidewalk on a sunny day. I did nothing wrong. I suspect this is an assault. I don’t know why I am being detained.”

The video shows the man being defiant and refusing to show his ID and questioning the officer why he was being detained. In one part he is heard yelling for help and asking bystanders to call 911.

The incident sparked an outcry and threats directed to police, including a comment in support of the murder of a New York City police officer Wednesday.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the police department said that on June 8, the day after the incident, officers confirmed that a felony arrest warrant had been issued on June 7, but had not yet been entered into the database. The warrant was among eight warrants that had been issued for the man since May 17, the department’s statement said.

“As is often the case, this clip does not tell the whole story. We would like to clear that up,” the department wrote.

Officers had been at a cookout when they spotted the man on the apartment complex grounds watching the crowd, which included many children. The officer in the video believed he knew the man and that there was a warrant out for his arrest. The officer approached and attempted to verify the man’s identity, according to the department’s statement.

“Our department has policies and procedures in effect that include reviews of actions taken by our officers to ensure compliance with state statutes and policies,” the statement said. “We are expected to serve and protect, remain professional, and train to the highest standards to fulfill our mission. We will continue to ensure our community is safe and maintain a quality of life we all deserve.”