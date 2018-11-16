West St. Paul police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing toddler.

The child, identified as 21-month-old Dream Williams, was last seen in the custody of her father Wednesday night. Police said that he was incarcerated as of Thursday and refusing to cooperate with authorities.

The child’s mother has sole custody and was said to be concerned about her welfare.

Police believe friends or relatives — who are unaware of the custodial arrangements — may be watching Dream.

The child was described as black, with brown eyes and braided hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should contact West St. Paul police at 651-322-2323.