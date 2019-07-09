West St. Paul police are investigating a possible homicide after a 21-year-old man was found dead in his apartment Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the Oakdale Terrace Apartment complex at 1940 Oakdale Avenue around 11 a.m. on a report that someone had been shot. A friend of the victim had gone to the apartment, found the man fatally wounded and called 911.

“The 21-year-old male is not conscious, not breathing,” dispatchers relayed to police. “The friend walked in and found him like this.”

An officer on the scene told dispatchers that a weapon could not be seen.

Police consider the death to be suspicious. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and South St. Paul police are assisting the investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim’s identity after is family is notified.