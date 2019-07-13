Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot this week in West St. Paul.
Lawrence Terrence Renfro, 21, of West St. Paul, died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner.
Renfro was found dead in his apartment Tuesday morning. West St. Paul police were called to the Oakdale Terrace Apartments complex at 1940 Oakdale Av. on a report that someone had been shot. A friend of Renfro had gone to the apartment, found him fatally wounded and called 911.
An officer on the scene told dispatchers that a weapon was not immediately found.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and South St. Paul police are investigating.
STAFF REPORT
