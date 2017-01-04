Matt Fulton, West St. Paul's city manager, submitted a resignation letter on Wednesday, citing calls from the new mayor and City Council members for his departure.

"It's just one of those things where the Council decided they wanted to have different leadership," said Fulton, who has been West St. Paul's city manager for three and a half years. "I was a little surprised — I was interested in working with the new City Council."

Fulton said he found out the council wanted a new city manager in discussions over the last month. The Council will consider his resignation and a separation agreement at Monday night's meeting, he said.

Former Mayor Dave Meisinger said he believes the Council wanted Fulton to leave because he had his own ideas and didn't always follow the council's direction well.

"Matt's had problems at other cities," Meisinger said, citing Fulton's previous position as Coon Rapid's city manager.

West St. Paul elected Mayor Jenny Halverson and two new council members in November: Bob Pace and Anthony Fernandez.

"It's always a challenge to change cities and communities but I also recognize that it's part of the job and part of the responsibility and the prerogative of the City Council to do that," Fulton said.