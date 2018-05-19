EDEN PRAIRIE
MAY 7
Fire. A resident in the 10300 block of Balsam Lane reported burning some plastic and wanted fire officials to check the home for toxic fumes.
EDINA
APRIL 28
Drugs. A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at Hwys. 100 and 62.
GREENWOOD
APRIL 28
Drugs. A 19-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for speeding near Curve Street and Minnetonka Boulevard.
GOLDEN VALLEY
APRIL 20
Suspicious activity. A resident in the 1500 block of Constance Drive reported she had tried to play music on her wireless speaker and the furnace had turned on. She wanted police to check and make sure that no one was in the furnace.
MEDINA
APRIL 28
Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 700 block of Lilium Trail. They determined that the homeowner's 3-year-old son made the call.
MINNETRISTA
APRIL 24
Underage consumption. A 20-year-old Mound man was cited for underage drinking and driving after he was stopped for speeding on Main Street.
PLYMOUTH
APRIL 26
Assault. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for assault and theft in the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road.
RICHFIELD
APRIL 26
Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at Arby's, 7744 5th Av. S. The male suspects used a handgun to forcibly take an undisclosed amount of cash from the employees, and then fled on foot.
APRIL 27
Drugs. A 25-year-old Savage woman was arrested for giving police officers a false name, and a 23-year-old Rosemount man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, after officers spotted a suspicious vehicle at Motel 6, 7640 Cedar Av. S.
Domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue S. They arrested a 26-year-old Richfield man for domestic assault, property damage and obstructing the legal process.
APRIL 28
Weapon. A 33-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possession of brass knuckles and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop at E. 77th Street and Nicollet Avenue S.
MAY 1
Domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 6600 block of Lynwood Boulevard. They arrested a 53-year-old Richfield woman for domestic assault and assaulting a paramedic.
SHOREWOOD
APRIL 26
Drunken driving. A 61-year-old Medicine Lake man was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop for an equipment violation at Hwy. 7 and Old Market Road.
MAY 2
Drugs. A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of psilocybin mushrooms after officers found an abandoned vehicle blocking a lane near Broms Boulevard and Vine Hill Road.
Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131
An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.