EDEN PRAIRIE

MAY 7

Fire. A resident in the 10300 block of Balsam Lane reported burning some plastic and wanted fire officials to check the home for toxic fumes.

EDINA

APRIL 28

Drugs. A 23-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop at Hwys. 100 and 62.

GREENWOOD

APRIL 28

Drugs. A 19-year-old Hopkins man was arrested for possession of marijuana after he was stopped for speeding near Curve Street and Minnetonka Boulevard.

GOLDEN VALLEY

APRIL 20

Suspicious activity. A resident in the 1500 block of Constance Drive reported she had tried to play music on her wireless speaker and the furnace had turned on. She wanted police to check and make sure that no one was in the furnace.

MEDINA

APRIL 28

Check welfare. Officers responded to a report of a 911 hang-up call at a home in the 700 block of Lilium Trail. They determined that the homeowner's 3-year-old son made the call.

MINNETRISTA

APRIL 24

Underage consumption. A 20-year-old Mound man was cited for underage drinking and driving after he was stopped for speeding on Main Street.

PLYMOUTH

APRIL 26

Assault. A 17-year-old boy was arrested for assault and theft in the 9700 block of Schmidt Lake Road.

RICHFIELD

APRIL 26

Robbery. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at Arby's, 7744 5th Av. S. The male suspects used a handgun to forcibly take an undisclosed amount of cash from the employees, and then fled on foot.

APRIL 27

Drugs. A 25-year-old Savage woman was arrested for giving police officers a false name, and a 23-year-old Rosemount man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, after officers spotted a suspicious vehicle at Motel 6, 7640 Cedar Av. S.

Domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 6200 block of Pleasant Avenue S. They arrested a 26-year-old Richfield man for domestic assault, property damage and obstructing the legal process.

APRIL 28

Weapon. A 33-year-old Richfield man was arrested for possession of brass knuckles and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, following a traffic stop at E. 77th Street and Nicollet Avenue S.

MAY 1

Domestic assault. Officers responded to a report of a domestic assault in the 6600 block of Lynwood Boulevard. They arrested a 53-year-old Richfield woman for domestic assault and assaulting a paramedic.

SHOREWOOD

APRIL 26

Drunken driving. A 61-year-old Medicine Lake man was arrested for drunken driving following a traffic stop for an equipment violation at Hwy. 7 and Old Market Road.

MAY 2

Drugs. A 23-year-old man was arrested for possession of psilocybin mushrooms after officers found an abandoned vehicle blocking a lane near Broms Boulevard and Vine Hill Road.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.