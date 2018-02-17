CHANHASSEN

JAN. 20

Alcohol violations. An 18-year-old Eden Prairie man was cited for underage drinking and driving, and possession of alcohol and drug paraphernalia, following a traffic stop at Hwy. 5 and Dakota Avenue.

JAN. 24

Drugs. Two 16-year-old boys were cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the 200 block of Pleasant View Road.

CORCORAN

JAN. 28

Disturbance. An officer responded to a report of a disturbance in the 19200 block of Sorrel Court. A 44-year-old man said his brother was drunk and causing problems. An officer spoke with the 41-year-old brother and advised him to go to his room for the night. There were no further issues.

EDINA

JAN. 22

Drugs. A 31-year-old St. Louis Park man was arrested for possession of marijuana and a controlled substance, and driving after license revocation, following a traffic stop in the 4000 block of Valley View Road.

MAPLE PLAIN

JAN. 19

Animal complaint. An officer responded to a report of a frozen chicken with its feet sticking out of the snow in the 1000 block of Three Oaks. The officer contacted the homeowner, who said that the melting snow had exposed one of several of his chickens recently killed by a predator. The dead chicken no longer had a head, suggesting that it had been killed either by a raccoon or weasel since they eat only the head.

Animal complaint. A resident in the 1000 block of Rainbow Avenue reported a large rodent in a window well. Officers found a young muskrat in the window, put wood down the side of the sill and told the homeowner that the muskrat would climb out on its own.

JAN. 22

Traffic complaint. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in heavy snow in the parking lot at Northside Park. The driver, a 21-year-old Maple Plain man, said he got stuck while trying to do donuts with his vehicle in the snow. He was told that he shouldn’t do donuts in the parking lot.

MINNETRISTA

JAN. 21

Drugs. A 43-year-old St. Paul man was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on Hwy. 7.

JAN. 23

Theft. Sunglasses and headphones were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Elk Circle.

PLYMOUTH

JAN. 18

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck in the median at Northwest Boulevard and Schmidt Lake Road. The driver, a 19-year-old Plymouth woman, was arrested for drunken driving.

JAN. 21

Drugs. An officer located a suspicious vehicle in the 17600 block of 14th Avenue. Marijuana and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle, and a 37-year-old Wayzata man was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

RICHFIELD

JAN. 30

Weapon. A 17-year-old girl was arrested for possession of a stolen handgun, receiving stolen property and possession of cocaine following a traffic stop at E. 66th Street and Richfield Parkway.

WACONIA township

JAN. 19

Drugs. A 15-year-old boy and three 16-year-old boys each were cited for possession of marijuana in the 100 block of Lake Waconia.

