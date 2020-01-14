The Howard Lake fire chief suffered a suspected heart attack and died soon after responding to an emergency call, city officials said Tuesday.

Daryl “Taddy” Drusch, 49, died early Monday at his home, and his body was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office in Minneapolis for an autopsy, according to the Minnesota Fire Service Foundation.

Fellow firefighters were on the move Tuesday afternoon to line the route and pay their respects as Drusch’s body travels from the examiner’s office to a funeral home in Cokato. The one-hour ceremonial escort was planned to run along westbound Interstate 394 and then connect to Hwy. 12 before arriving at the Swanson Peterson Funeral Home.

Fire Departments along the route signed on to pay respects on overpasses or alongside the route include those from Minneapolis, Golden Valley, St. Louis Park, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Long Lake, Maple Plain, Delano, South Haven, Clearwater, Montrose, Waverly, Buffalo, Hanover, Monticello, St. Michael, Albertville, Annandale, Cokato, Rockford and Maple Lake. Further arrangements are pending.

Authorities have yet to disclose any details about the nature of the emergency call that required Drusch’s response.

Drusch’s death is classified as coming in the line of duty because of how soon it occurred after the emergency call, in his case roughly 12 hours. A final confirmation by Minnesota and U.S. agencies would free up survivor benefits for Drusch’s heirs.

Firefighters are more prone to sudden death than the U.S. population as a whole, partly from being summoned while in a deep sleep at a moment’s notice for an array of emergencies.

Drusch was a 30-year veteran of Howard Lake Fire and Rescue, most recently as chief since 2014. He leaves behind his wife, Julie, and a 15-year-old son, Taylor.

“Taddy is remembered as being a dedicated, strong leader, devoted husband and loving father,” read a statement from the foundation, which coordinates efforts to recognize firefighters who die in the line of duty and provides support and resources to departments, firefighters and their families.

“The loss is especially difficult” for the Howard Lake department, the foundation’s statement continued, explaining that Drusch’s extended family is active in the department with four members serving in various capacities.”