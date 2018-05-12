The Robbinsdale City Council has approved the findings of a study recommending an upgrade of the city's water facilities to provide safe drinking water through 2050.

The study, conducted by engineering services firm Bolton & Menk, looked at ways to improve the city's aging water infrastructure. Robbinsdale currently operates three treatment plants that pull water from five underground wells.

According to the study, the most cost-effective option would be a centralized treatment plant to replace the three existing facilities. It also recommends building a larger water tower and drilling wells to connect to the new treatment plant.

Construction costs would be around $16 million. The city has $7 million allotted for improvements, and the rest could be funded through low-interest state loans.

"Having everything consolidated into one location, I think will save a lot of operations costs," said Richard McCoy, Robbinsdale's public works director and city engineer.

Miguel Otárola

Plymouth

City seeking input on community center

Plymouth officials are asking residents whether they believe the 18-year-old Plymouth Creek Center is in need of expansion.

The center, at 14800 34th Av. N., typically is used for weddings, senior programs and other events. A study conducted last year determined that demand for the building has outpaced capacity, and that many of its rooms need renovating.

Three open houses have been scheduled at the center for residents to share their views: Wednesday, 6-8 p.m.; June 26, 10 a.m.-noon; and Aug. 13, 6-8 p.m. Starting Tuesday, residents also may leave comments at plymouthmn.gov/PCCProject/.

Miguel Otárola

St. Louis Park

Ranked-choice voting gets final approval

The St. Louis Park City Council last week gave final approval to ranked-choice voting for municipal elections, making it the third city in the state to do so.

The system, which allows voters to rank candidates by preference and reallocates ballot choice to arrive at a majority-elected winner, will officially go into effect in August. It will be used for the first time in St. Louis Park's 2019 elections.

The council approved the first reading of the charter amendment last month, with each member voting in support of the switch. Mayor Jake Spano said then that he hoped the voting system would improve racial diversity on the council.

Miguel Otárola