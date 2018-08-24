Wells Fargo appointed Laurie Nordquist, a 28-year company veteran, to lead its community banks in Minnesota and seven other states from Montana to Ohio.

As president of the company’s Upper Midwest region, Nordquist will be based in Minneapolis and oversee 350 Wells Fargo branches and 3,900 employees.

She succeeds Dave Kvamme, who retired last month after 35 years with Wells Fargo.

“I am incredibly excited about this opportunity within the community bank to provide the best in financial services and advice for our customers,” Nordquist said in a statement.

Nordquist most recently led Well Fargo’s personal and small business insurance unit and was previously co-head of the company’s institutional retirement business.

In Minnesota, Wells Fargo operates the state’s largest bank with over 150 branches in the state. Its deposit base was $82.6 billion, which accounted for about 35 percent of the market as of mid-year 2017, the latest period for which data is available from the FDIC.

The company also has other sizable business units in Minnesota, particularly in home mortgage and wealth management activities. It employs more than 19,000 people in the state.

In addition to Minnesota, the company’s Upper Midwest region includes Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

Nordquist’s appointment was first reported by the Minneapolis-St. Paul Business Journal.