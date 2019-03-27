Wells Fargo notified state officials that it will eliminate about 200 jobs at an office in Bloomington that provides payroll services to businesses.

The company told the state jobs agency that it will close the operation and hire another firm to handle the work. Layoffs will begin on May 24.

Wells Fargo said it expects employees will accept paid leave benefits based on years of service and will stay on the company’s health plan for an unspecified amount of time. It said it will consider the employees for open jobs in the company and provide outplacement assistance to those who leave.

The San Francisco-based company is one of the largest employers in the Twin Cities with sizable offices in Minneapolis, Golden Valley and smaller offices and bank branches throughout the region.

Evan Ramstad