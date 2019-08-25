A worker who was killed at a Minneapolis construction site has been identified.

Zachary Pumper, 34, of Savage, died Monday morning, where a project was underway in the 2600 block of University Avenue NE., according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Pumper suffered "multiple blunt force injuries" at the future site of East Side Storage, the examiner's office said.

CEO Jeff Hansen of Golden Valley-based Adolfson & Peterson Construction, which is heading up the project, said in a statement that Pumper was a "well-respected member of our team. Our most sincere condolences are with his family and loved ones of this employee. We will do all we can to support them, as well as our employees, during this difficult time."

OSHA in Minnesota is investigating the circumstances of the death.

Pumper's survivors include a wife and children ages 7 and 4. An online fundraising effort has been started to support his family.

An online obituary said the New Prague High School graduate was his happiest in the woods or on a lake.