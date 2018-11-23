White has long been viewed as a formal color, reserved for seldom-used living rooms. But winter white has become the go-to color for those looking for a light minimalist look, especially in winter.

Unlike stark white, winter white has cream and taupe tones, which make it warmer, more welcoming and an ideal foundation color for a modern neutral palette.

Want to incorporate the beauty of winter white into your home? Take a read of these dos and don’ts.

DO:

1. Blend different shades and tones of winter white in a single space.

Soft gray mixed with a cream chair creates a balance of soothing, soft colors in this den area.

2. Consider neutral or mostly white artwork. Neutral artwork helps to make a white-on-white statement.

3. Pair winter white with other soothing colors such as soft gray or deeper shades of taupe.

4. Consider metallics to complement white decor.

5. Look for ways to bring this soothing color into your space temporarily, by adding winter white toss pillows, throws or accessories.

DON’T:

1. Pair shades of bright white side by side. The less bright shades may look dirty when placed next to a brighter white.

2. Place bright white furnishings in high-traffic areas. They’re susceptible to frequent staining. A more wintry white or taupe would be wiser.

3. Rule out white. If you don’t like it as a primary color for furniture and walls, incorporate it as an accent color.

4. Be afraid of creating a strong visual statement by using contrast. Black is a perfect contrast for winter white.

5. Ignore lighting. White works best in a clean, well-lighted space.