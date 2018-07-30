The Omaha World-Herald and others are reporting this morning that new Nebraska football coach Scott Frost's home was burglarized over the weekend in Lincoln, and that thieves made off with about $165,000 worth of awards and other keepsakes.

Frost's home is being renovated and the break-in appears to have happened between Friday and Sunday, Capt. Danny Reitan of the Lincoln police department told the World-Herlad. Items taken included championship rings from his time as a quarterback at Nebraska, as well as coaching stops at Oregon and Central Florida.

The World-Herald story is here.

Frost played at Nebraska in the 1990s and was quarterback on a team that won a share of the national championship in 1997. He was hired to coach the Cornhuskers in December after leading Central Florida to a 13-0 record.

The Nebraska football blog Husker Corner said the house was accessed through an unlocked garage door and added: "The good news, if there is any good news from a situation like this, is that the items are unique enough that it’s fairly easy to be on the lookout for them. The bad news is that it’s not clear whether the burglars knew whose house they were going into. If they did know it was Frost’s and what those rings represent, they may already have buyers set to go for that kind of material.

The Nebraska State Patrol mentioned the break-on on its Twitter feed: