Country music star Chris Stapleton beefed up his “All-American Road Show” tour by announcing on Wednesday additional stops this summer and fall, including at WeFest in western Minnesota.

The three-day festival in Detroit Lakes spans Aug. 1-3 and includes Keith Urban and Brooks & Dunn. Ticket info here: http://wefest.com/tickets.

Stapleton packed the Xcel Energy Center in October 2017, drawing 15,000 fans what he considered his first full-fledged gig in the Twin Cities. Earlier that same day, he did three songs on live radio in St. Paul for what was known then as “A Prairie Home Companion.”

Stapleton has a four-year Grammy streak going as male vocalist of the year, and he’s nominated for three Grammys ahead of the awards show on Feb. 10: best country album (“From a Room: Volume 2”); best solo country performance (“Millionaire”); and best pop duo/group performance for pairing up with Justin Timberlake (“Say Something”).

The tour now spans from Feb. 10, opening in Los Angeles and bounces around the nation before ending Nov. 2 in Louisville, Ky.