The demand for a Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie made wildly popular by the Netflix show, “Stranger Things,” has overwhelmed production of it, leaving some customers wondering when they’ll get their goods.

Rest assured, the hoodies will soon be in the mail.

The crushing demand for the purple hoodie featuring a brontosaurus skeleton along with the other clothing items “exceeded our wildest expectations,” said Kim Ramsden, the museum’s communications director.

The museum originally sold the “Thunder Lizard” hoodie in the mid-1980s. Now thanks to Dustin, a nerdy, happy-go-lucky middle-schooler on the Netflix show who wore the purple hoodie, the museum has revived its production prompted by a feverish demand by fans.

Museum officials expected to sell 10,000 to 15,000 “Thunder Lizard” clothing items when they began taking orders in early November, Ramsden said. So far, they’ve sold more than 30,000 T-shirts, sweatshirts and a recently added onesie for babies to customers across the country and around the world — including a recent order from Norway, she said.

The revenue from those orders will translate into an extra $500,000 for the museum’s education programs, Ramsden said.

On the downside, the crush of orders taxed the museum’s Green Bay supplier, Promotional Designs Inc., and Shopify, the e-commerce platform where customers place their orders. The overwhelming demand caused a glitch that meant some orders were processed without a tracking number.

So there’s some anxiety among customers who expected quicker deliveries and were concerned they couldn’t track their orders, Ramsden said.

Ramsden said every order that was placed before Nov. 24 is expected to be shipped this week and delivered by the first full week in December. The number of orders coming in each day is slowing, allowing for a faster turnaround compared to the early rush of orders.

“The first week we had 18,000 orders the first couple days,” Ramsden said. “Now we’re selling several hundred items a day.”

Orders placed after Nov. 24 should be delivered within a couple of weeks, she said. Meanwhile, the store in the museum has a “healthy volume” of the items for sale, although there’s no guarantee the right size will be on the shelf.

As long as there’s demand, the museum will continue to crank out the items featuring the long-necked dinosaur.