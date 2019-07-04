Commuter traffic should be down considerably as the long holiday weekend rolls on, but that does not mean roads will be empty. AAA is predicting a record number of travelers driving over summer's big weekend, so expect a high number of vehicles on the roads.

Locally, motorists making their way to Twins games at Target Field and a spate of community festivals and family celebrations will keep highways full, meaning congestion is possible throughout the day.

Construction workers may get a few days off, but rules of the road still apply. Work zone speed limits are in effect even if workers are not present.

Metro Transit will follow normal Friday and weekend schedules, but Minnesota Valley Transit Authority and SouthWest Transit will have reduced service Friday. Check schedules before hitting the bus stop.

Here is a rundown of this weekend's major construction projects:

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes between Interstate 94 and 43rd Street and two northbound lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is a single lane in each direction from 7th to 12th streets. Eighth Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue to 2nd Avenue S.

East metro

3. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Alternating lane closures in both directions at the I-694/I-494 junction. Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound Interstate 494 and southbound Interstate 694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

4. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 is reduced to two lanes from Bailey Road to Hwy. 61 and three lanes between Hwy. 61 to 7th Avenue. Eastbound will be down to two lanes from 7th Avenue to Hwy. 61.

5. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in North St. Paul: Closed between Holloway Avenue and County Road B until July 8.

6. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61 until Sept. 2.

North metro

7. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between County Road E2 in Arden Hills and Hwy. 10 in Mounds View. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Rose­ville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramp from southbound I-35W to County Road I closed through November.

8. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

9. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W to County Road 96 until July 26.

10. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions from 49th Avenue to near 55th Avenue.

South metro

11. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions from 106th Street to Cliff Road.

12. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

13. France Avenue in Edina: Bridge over Hwy. 62 closed until mid-July. Ramps to and from eastbound Hwy. 62 and France Avenue are open.

West metro

14. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.