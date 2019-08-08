For the third straight weekend, drivers on I-494 through Mendota Heights, Eagan and Inver Grove Heights should plan on big delays. The Minnesota Department of Transportation will continue with a resurfacing project along eight miles of the freeway.

Things could get a bit tougher on Thursday when MnDOT shuts down the ramps from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35E and southbound I-35E eastbound I-494. They will be closed for 42 days while crew repair bridge joints.

Lasting from just Friday night to Monday morning, but likely to be equally disruptive, is a full closure of I-35W from I-94 to Hwy. 280 in Minneapolis for resurfacing.

Drivers in downtown Minneapolis will also have to avoid a daylong closure on 4th Street Saturday for the Pizza Luce Block Party. Other traffic-generating events include Twins games at Target Field and the Minnesota Irish Fair on Harriet Island in St. Paul.

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Closed in both directions from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between I-94 and Hwy. 280. Lane reductions in both directions from 43rd Street to I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin is a single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street closed from Hennepin to 2nd Avenue S.

East metro

3. I-94 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Alternating lane closures in both directions at the I-694/I-494 junction. Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound I-494 and southbound I-694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

4. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and Hwy. 61 and three lanes between Hwy. 61 and 7th Avenue. Eastbound down to two lanes between 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61.

5. I-494 in Mendota Heights and Sunfish Lake: Eastbound I-494 will have lane reductions from 6 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between I-35E and Hwy. 62 (Old Hwy. 110). Westbound I-494 will have lane reductions beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and dropping to a single lane from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 52 and I-35E.

6. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61 until Sept. 2.

7. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in Oakdale: Closed between 27th and 34th streets until Nov. 1.

North metro

8. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 10 in Mounds View and County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramps to and from southbound I-35W and Lexington Avenue closed.

9. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions from the split to Hwy. 8.

10. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane between I-35W and County Road 96 until Sept. 2.

11. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 71st Avenue N. and Brooklyn Boulevard.

South metro

12. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

13. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed from 60th Street to County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

14. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Fairlawn Avenue and Marschall Road.

West metro

15. I-94 in Maple Grove and Rogers: Alternating lane closures in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 101 and Maple Grove Parkway. Eastbound lane closures will start at 8 p.m. Sunday only.

16. I-494 in Plymouth: Southbound closed at the Rockford Road bridge from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday. Northbound closed at the Rockford Road bridge from 9 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. Traffic will be diverted to the on and off ramps.

17. Hwy. 169 in Eden Prairie: Lane reductions in both directions Friday through Sunday between County Road 18 and Pioneer Trail.