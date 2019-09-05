Sports fans will have plenty of reasons to cheer with the Twins hosting Cleveland all weekend at Target Field, a Minnesota United game Saturday night at Allianz Field and the Vikings season opener taking place at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

And they’ll have plenty of reasons to grumble as the Minnesota Department of Transportation shuts down eastbound Interstate 94 through St. Paul’s Midway area for resurfacing from Friday night to Monday morning. The closure of the heavily used route may exacerbate congestion expected on downtown Minneapolis streets, especially Sunday afternoon when Twins and Vikings crowds head home.

Travelers heading to the airport should also beware. Interstate 494 will be closed in both directions Friday night through Monday between Hwy. 5 in Bloomington and I-35E in Mendota Heights.

Open Streets Minneapolis takes over portions of University Avenue SE. and SE. Oak Street on the University of Minnesota campus Sunday. Drivers will find lane restrictions and closures as 6,000 cyclists roll along roads and parkways during Sunday’s St. Paul Classic Bike Tour.

Here are some places drivers will find road work and possible delays:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Southbound closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday between I-94 and Hwy. 62. Lane reductions in both directions from 43rd Street to I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from LaSalle Avenue to 2nd Avenue S. and Portland to Park avenues.

St. Paul

3. I-94: Eastbound closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 280 and I-35E.

East metro

4. I-694/494 in Woodbury and Oakdale: Lane restrictions in both directions between Tamarack Road and 10th Street.

5. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in Maplewood: Closed between 27th and 34th streets until Nov. 1.

North metro

6. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes.

7. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split. Lane closures in both directions between the split and Hwy. 8.

8. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between 71st Avenue N. and Brooklyn Boulevard.

9. I-94 in Maple Grove and Rogers: One westbound lane closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday between I-494 and Hwy. 241.

South metro

10. I-35W in Bloomington: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

11. I-494 in Bloomington: Closed in both directions from 7 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday between Hwy. 5 and I-35E. Both directions reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights between Lyndale and Penn avenues.

12. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

13. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Fairlawn Avenue and Marschall Road.

West metro

14. Rockford Road in Plymouth: Bridge over I-494 closed.

15. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.