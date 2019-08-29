Labor Day weekend commonly brings heavy traffic. Getaway routes are usually packed with drivers escaping for one last summer holiday. Traffic volumes tick up on urban roads leading to sporting events, concerts and the Minnesota State Fair.

If this year is anything like 2018, congestion in the Twin Cities will be at its worst from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday as travelers mix with late rush hour commuters. That’s when motorists will creep along, on average needing 3 minutes to go a mile, according to folks behind the drive safety app, Drivemode.

The holiday brings a reprieve from major freeway closures, but they’ll be back next weekend. Still, construction projects in progress can lead to delays. Here’s where:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Lane reductions in both directions from 43rd Street to I-94. Ramps closed from northbound I-35W to westbound I-94 and eastbound I-94 to southbound I-35W.

2. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin is a single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street closed from Hennepin to S. 2nd Avenue.

East metro

3. I-494 in Oakdale and Woodbury: Lane reductions on northbound I-494 between Valley Creek Road and the I-694/I-94/I-494 junction.

4. I-494 in Inver Grove Heights and South St. Paul: Nightly lane closures at the Hwy. 52 interchange. Ramp from 7th Avenue to westbound I-494 closed.

5. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61.

6. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in Maplewood: Closed between 27th and 34th streets until Nov. 1.

North metro

7. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions between Hwy. 10 in Mounds View and County Road C in Roseville. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes.

8. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall.

9. Bottineau Boulevard/County Road 81 in Brooklyn Park: Closed between N. 71st Avenue and Brooklyn Boulevard.

South metro

10. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

11. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed from 60th Street to County Road 26 until Nov. 1.

12. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed between Fairlawn Avenue and Marschall Road.

West metro

13. I-494 in Plymouth: Rockford Road bridge over I-494 closed.

14. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.