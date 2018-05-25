With the Memorial Day weekend kicking off the unofficial start of summer, millions will take to the roads for a getaway, AAA says, and locally the biggest travel may be outside the metro area as road work on Interstate 35 north and south of the metro area has the potential to tie up traffic.

Interstate 35 is down to a single lane between Owatonna and Ellendale in southern Minnesota. To the north, a long stretch of the freeway is down to a single lane in each direction between Rush City and Pine City.

For those heading northwest, be on guard for traffic backups in work zones between Clearwater and Monticello and from Alexandria and Evansville. On Hwy. 169, drivers could find delays between Belle Plaine and Jordan and from Le Sueur and St. Peter.

For those staying home, a host of road projects will bring some lane closures, but there is good news: All freeways will be open.

A reminder to drivers, even if construction workers are not present, work zone speed limits remain in effect. Law enforcement also is continuing its Click-It or Ticket campaign targeting motorists who are not wearing their seat belts.

Minneapolis

1. Interstate 94: Ramps from eastbound I-394 to westbound I-94 and the ramp from northbound Lyndale Avenue to westbound I-94 closed. Ramp from westbound I-94 to Hwy. 55 closed.

2. Franklin Avenue: Bridge is closed over I-35W through at least midsummer.

3. Penn Avenue N.: Three closures related to construction of the C-Line bus rapid transit line are in place: 26th to Lowry avenues, 17th to 21st avenues and 12th to 14th avenues.

4. University Avenue: Closed between Lowry Avenue NE. and 32nd Avenue NE.

5. Hennepin Avenue: Closed between 31st and 36th streets.

6. Crosstown Hwy. 62: Westbound reduced to a single lane at 34th Avenue.

St. Paul

7. Wabasha Street: Closed from Plato Boulevard to Cesar Chavez Street due to a rock slide.

8. Snelling Avenue: Lane restrictions between Randolph Avenue and Ford Parkway.

9. Hwy. 149/Smith Avenue: The High Bridge over the Mississippi River is closed until December.

North metro

10. Interstate 35 in Forest Lake: Northbound reduced to two lanes from Hwy. 97 to Hwy. 8.

11. Hwy. 10 in Elk River: Eastbound reduced to one lane and westbound to two lanes, and sometimes one lane, between Joplin Street and Upland Avenue. Periodic lane closures in both directions from Hwy. 101 to Thurston Avenue.

12. Hwy. 169 in Champlin: Single-lane traffic in both directions between Hwy. 610 and East Hayden Lake Road.

South metro

13. Hwy. 50 in Farmington: Single lane between Hwys. 3 and 52. Flagging operations will occur between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily through late August.

14. 66th Street in Richfield: Closed to through traffic between Girard and Xerxes avenues S. The project extends from Xerxes Avenue on the west end to 16th Avenue South on the east end.

15. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed in both directions between Rich Valley Boulevard and Hwy. 55.

West metro

16. Hwy. 7 in St. Louis Park: Alternating lane closures from Louisiana Avenue to I-494.

17. Hwy. 41 in Chaska: Single lane in the vicinity of Hundertmark Road.