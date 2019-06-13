The biggest traffic jams of the weekend may be on roads leading to Target Field where huge crowds are expected to turn out for games in which the Minnesota Twins will honor musical icon Prince on Friday night and team’s former catcher Joe Mauer on Saturday.

Across the street, crowds attending Lynx games Friday and Sunday at Target Center will add to the downtown congestion.

A resurfacing project will close westbound Interstate 94 between Western Avenue and Hwy. 280 in St. Paul for the second straight weekend. In Minneapolis, eastbound lanes on I-94 will be shut down from Interstate 394 to Interstate 35W Friday night to Monday morning.

Here is your Father’s Day weekend road construction roundup:

Minneapolis

1. I-35W: Reduced to two southbound lanes from downtown to 43rd Street and two northbound lanes plus a MnPass lane up to 31st Street, then a third general traffic lane to 3rd Street. The ramp from southbound I-35W to 46th Street is closed.

2. I-94: Eastbound lanes closed between I-394 and I-35W from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

3. Hennepin Avenue and 8th Street: Hennepin Avenue is single lane in each direction between 7th and 12th streets; 8th Street is closed from Hennepin Avenue to 2nd Avenue S.

St. Paul

4. I-94: Westbound lanes closed from Western Avenue to Hwy. 280 from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

East metro

5. I-94 in Woodbury: Ramps from westbound I-94 to southbound Interstate 494 and southbound Interstate 694 to eastbound I-94 closed.

6. I-494 in South St. Paul and Woodbury: Westbound I-494 is reduced to two lanes between Bailey Road and Hwy. 61 and three lanes from Hwy. 61 to 7th Avenue. Eastbound will be down to a single lane between 7th Avenue and Hwy. 61 from 5 p.m. to midnight Sunday.

7. Hwy. 120/Century Avenue in North St. Paul: Closed from Holloway Avenue to County Road B until June 28.

8. Hwy. 95 in Denmark Township: Both directions closed between County Road 22 and Hwy. 61.

North metro

9. I-35W from Roseville to Lino Lakes: Lane reductions in both directions from Hwy. 10 in Mounds View to County Road E2 in Arden Hills. Additional periodic lane closures between Hwy. 36 in Roseville and Sunset Avenue in Lino Lakes. Ramp from southbound I-35W to County Road I closed through November.

10. I-35W and I-35 in Columbus and Forest Lake: Northbound I-35W reduced to a single lane approaching the I-35W/I-35E split until fall. Lane closures in both directions from the split to Hwy. 8.

11. Hwy. 10 in Mounds View: Eastbound reduced to a single lane from I-35W to County Road 96.

12. Brooklyn Boulevard in Brooklyn Center: Single lane in both directions from 49th Avenue to Hwy. 100. Some ramps from Hwy. 100 to Brooklyn Boulevard closed until Wednesday.

South metro

13. France Avenue in Edina: Bridge over Hwy. 62 closed until mid-July. Ramps to and from eastbound Hwy. 62 and France Avenue are open.

14. I-35W in Bloomington and Burnsville: Lane restrictions in both directions between 106th Street and Cliff Road.

15. Hwy. 3 in Inver Grove Heights: Closed between 60th Street and County Road 26. Detour via I-494 and Hwys. 149 and 55.

16. Hwy. 3 in Rosemount and Eagan: Single lane in both directions between Hwy. 149 and 170th Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Flaggers will be stopping traffic at intersections and driveways.

17. Hwy. 13 in Prior Lake: Closed in both directions between Vergus Avenue and Marschall Road until June 21.

West metro

18. Rockford Road in Plymouth: Ramp from Rockford Road to northbound I-494 and southbound I-494 to Rockford Road closed.

19. Flying Cloud Drive in Eden Prairie: Closed between Hwy. 101 and Spring Road.