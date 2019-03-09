This weekend’s looming snowstorm will carry a wallop, with 6 to 10 inches of snow predicted in the Twin Cities area and much of central and western Minnesota, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen said.

Snow, rain and freezing rain was spreading across the state this morning, and is expected to arrive in the Twin Cities about midday. Lesser amounts of snow are expected in the southeast metro area, where rain is expected to mix in with the snow early on; higher amounts to the northwest, which will likely see all snow.

At the height of the storm Saturday evening, snow could fall at rates of 1 to 2 inches an hour. The snow is expected to taper off Saturday night and end Sunday morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for much of central, southern and western Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, as well as several counties in western Wisconsin.

A winter weather advisory covers the far south and southeast, including the I-90 corridor and the cities of Albert Lea and Rochester. Those areas are likely to see more rain in the early stages of the storm, with 2 to 4 inches of snow to follow.

The storm in the southeast metro area will start as a wintry mix, with drizzle freezing and becoming increasingly mixed with snow as the afternoon wears on. The high in the metro area is expected to be 34.

The heaviest snow, up to 12 inches, will fall in west-central Minnesota, the Weather Service said.

Unlike recent light, fluffy snowfalls, shoveling this snow will be a back-heavy chore. The heavy, wet snow will also “add extra stress to buildings, which could lead to roof collapses,” the Weather Service warned.

Travel will be hazardous during and just after the storm, authorities cautioned.

Although winds of 25 to 30 mph — perhaps more in southern and western Minnesota — could lead to patches of blowing snow, the intensity of snowfall during the storm’s height will play a larger role in limiting visibility. Snow will fall at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour during that period.

The weekend storm won’t be the end of wintry precipitation for the coming week.

According to the Weather Service, snow and rain are likely Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will range from the upper 20s Sunday and Monday to the upper 30s and lower 40s on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

On the bright side, evenings will have more light this week as daylight saving time begins anew. Remember to set your clocks ahead an hour after 2 a.m. Sunday.