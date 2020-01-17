The snowstorm that hit Minnesota on Friday is having an impact on high school sporting events scheduled for the weekend.

Minnehaha Academy, which has one of the top ranked boys' basketball teams in the nation, announced via Twitter that it would not participate as planned in a high school basketball showcase scheduled for Saturday in LaCrosse, Wis. Minneapolis North was also scheduled to participate.

An hour later, organizers of the Midwest Players Classic announced the tournament had been rescheduled for Feb. 1 with a revised field.

Social media updates from schools around the state were being posted advising of other postponements and cancellations.

The Star Tribune's high school sports hubs are also listing dozens of games that aren't being played as planned.

You can check out those lists, which have been updated throughout the day, below:

Clicking twice on the status field on those pages will group all of the games that have been called off at the top of the listing.

Also, not all of the charges are posted. But for many districts and private schools, the policy is that if school has been closed, after-school activities have been called off, too.