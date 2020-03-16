It was a weekend like no other as people skipped errands, church, shopping, dining out and other entertainment to distance from each other in hopes of tamping down COVID-19.

Throughout the Twin Cities, entertainment options narrowed as the Guthrie Theater, Minneapolis Institute of Art, Walker Art Center and the Twin Cities Auto Show all closed.

Many retailers conducted flash sales to draw shoppers and lower inventories ahead of possible closures. And this morning, the pressure to close grew on the stores and businesses that stayed open through the weekend.

Brookfield Properties which owns numerous shopping malls including Ridgedale, said Monday that it is indefinitely trimming its hours to noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays, effective immediately.

At the Mall of America in Bloomington, executives planned to meet with tenants today about a possible reduction in hours.

“The mall looks more like a Monday than Saturday,” shopper Gabriela Diaz of Columbia Heights said at the Mall of America on Saturday afternoon. “There are more people here than I thought there’d be. I’m not super nervous but I have wipes in my purse and I use the hand sanitizer when I see it.”

Michael Auciello, who operates the Fashion Pets kiosk on the mall’s west side, remembered a mob scene in mid-March last year, a time when college spring break and high school sports tournaments help bring visitors. On Saturday, he said, “It’s turning into a ghost town.”

Nordstrom had already trimmed its hours by Saturday, closing at 7 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday at Mall of America and Ridgedale.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack also made an unprecedented move of discounting the entire store 10% Saturday and Sunday, with only a few exceptions such as the Prada boutique. A salesperson told a customer looking at Nuna strollers that the $400 to $900 baby strollers had not been discounted before but the young couple walked away.

Besides Nordstrom, many retailers began announcing reduced hours of operation including Walmart and Trader Joe’s. Nike, Lululemon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Urban Outfitters, REI, Patagonia, Anthropologie and Apple announced their stores will be closed until late March. Store employees stood near the entrances of Apple stores in Mall of America and Ridgedale on Saturday for people picking up repairs, but they directed shoppers to use Apple’s website.

Dining and entertainment venues also saw significant slowdowns. Twin Cities Grill, one of MOA’s most popular restaurants, had immediate seating early Saturday afternoon.

At Blue Plate restaurants, the Highland Grill, Edina Grill and other Twin Cities eateries, business was down double digits over the weekend, said Stephanie Shimp, co-owner of the Blue Plate Restaurant Co., on Monday.

“[It’s] similar to a very bad snowstorm or polar vortex. We will be adjusting business procedures and hours of operation on a daily basis,” Shimp said.

At the Mall of America’s Nickelodeon Universe on Saturday, Eric Chesley of Yankton and his kids had virtually no wait at the Splat-o-Sphere but the SpongeBob roller coaster was their favorite surprise. “Normally we can only ride SpongeBob three times because the wait is up to an hour each time. Today, we’ve already ridden it eight times.”

At Twin Cities Premium Outlets in Eagan, traffic was lighter compared to a typical Saturday but shoppers said it was busier than they expected.

“I thought it would be less busy than it is,” said Jennifer Ramirez of Lake Elmo, whose daughter had set up a small table on the sidewalk to sell Girl Scout Cookies. “We sold 10 boxes in just a few minutes.”

Movie theater business was down 45% from the weekend before, according to comScore.

Loren Williams, who owns several Twin Cities theaters including the Riverview in Minneapolis, described the decline as “pretty grim.” As movie theaters around the country begin to close, Williams said Monday morning that he is weighing that as well.

After Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that schools would close for at least eight days starting Wednesday, Brad Ruoho of Legacy Toys announced ways to help parents.

“We’re creating game and craft packages for kids that are staying home during this to keep kids busy and offering in town delivery and shipping or curbside pickup to help families through this,” he said.

Ruoho said traffic at his stores in Mall of America, Ridgedale and the Galleria was down more than 20% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday.

Consumers who ventured out on the weekend said they were still taking precautions.

“I’m not changing my shopping behavior yet,” said Phea Waite of Woodbury as she shopped at Saks Off Fifth in Eagan. “I keep sanitizer in my pocket and I’m cautious of my surroundings.”

Erin Kruizenga of La Crosse, Wis., was shopping with her mom and her baby at Mall of America on Saturday.

“I was a bit nervous about a public place at first,” she said. “I weighed the pros and cons, brought hand sanitizer, and am not letting anyone get too close to me or the baby.”