Tundra swan trip

Whitewater State Park, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday

• Meet at visitor center and drive to a Mississippi River swan location. Bring your own transportation. (1-507-312-2300; mndnr.gov/whitewater)

Geology rocks

Blue Mounds State Park, 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday

• On this short, guided hike, explore the geologic forces that created the rocks. Prepare for uneven terrain. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Sunset photo hike

Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge

3:30-5:30 p.m. Saturday

• Meet at the visitor center in Bloomington for a session led by photographer Don Tredinnick, who will educate photographers on how to best capture the setting sun over the refuge. A tripod is a must for this hike. Dress for the weather. The visitor center will close as scheduled at 4 p.m., and the workshop will wrap up out on the trails. Visit frozenhiker.com to learn more about Tredinnick. (952-854-5900; fws.gov/Minnesota_Valley)

Trail exploration

Eastman Nature Center, 1-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Explore on and off trail with a naturalist to see what mysteries nature left behind. Ages 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (763-694-7700, bit.ly/threetrail)

Walk with a naturalist

Silverwood Park, 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday

• Stroll through the park watching and listening for seasonal birds and other happenings. Bring binoculars if you have them. Participants ages 17 years and younger must be accompanied by an adult. (763-694-7707, bit.ly/threesilver)