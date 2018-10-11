High in the sky
Let your feet dangle while taking a ride in the sky for a picturesque view of colorful foliage. The fall chairlift rides take sightseers to the top of the ski slope at one of the highest elevations in Hennepin County. After you arrive at the top, listen to music, play lawn games or relax by a campfire. 5-9 p.m. today; 4-9 p.m. Sat. $6. Hyland Hills Ski Area, 8800 Chalet Road, Bloomington. threeriversparkdistrict.org.
MELISSA WALKER
