Klondike Kate Cabaret

Strutting about in their finest saloon-style frocks, the newly sashed Klondike Kate, Shelley Pabst of South St. Paul, and her squad of Klondike Kates will perform their annual winter carnival show. Taking a break from hanging with the Royal Family and rascally Vulcan Krewe, the bold and brash Klondike Kates perform a clever show of merriment and song to entertain introverts and extroverts alike. (6:30 p.m. Sat. $17-$20. St. Paul Hotel, 350 Market St., St. Paul. 651-289-5283. wintercarnival.com.)

MELISSA WALKER