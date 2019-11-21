Night lights
After being dormant for some time for renovations, Rice Park will come to life again with a tree lighting. The Teddy Bear Band will play family-friendly tunes before the opening ceremony with Mayor Melvin Carter and the Winter Royal Family. A fitting magical and spectacular ending with the tree lighting and a fireworks show. (4-7 p.m. Sat. 109 W. 4th St., St. Paul. visitsaintpaul.com.)
MELISSA WALKER
