Gettin' hygge with it

Emulating Danish culture, the city of Roseville celebrates "hygge," which refers to a level of coziness and friendliness that brings about feelings of gratification. Tundra-themed activities include kicksledding, snowshoeing and shelter building. Indoors, warm up with cocoa and a mound of marshmallows. Former "Project Runway" contestant Christopher Straub will read from his collection of children's books and sell his line of stuffed animals. Artist and educator Meg Erke leads a session on Suminagashi, which is Japanese paper marbling. (10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sat. $5, ages 3 and under free. Cedarholm Community Building, 2323 N. Hamline Av., Roseville. 651-792-7000. visitroseville.com.)

MELISSA WALKER